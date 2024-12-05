The IDF confirmed on Thursday that on Wednesday, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated several terrorists who were in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis. Among the terrorists eliminated was Osama Ghanim, a senior terrorist in Hamas' Internal Security Forces. As part of his role, he was involved in activity to suppress the citizens of Gaza and was responsible for Hamas' violence within the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, Ghanim held a key role in implementing Hamas’ brutal methods, which included conducting harsh civilian interrogations while violating human rights, suppressing residents suspected of opposing Hamas, and persecuting civilians from the LGBTQ+ community.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of Hamas' cynical exploitation of the civilian population and infrastructure as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.