Yehudit and Shmulik Weiss, of blessed memory, were buried today (Tuesday) at Kibbutz Be’eri, after being in temporary burial in Kibbutz Olesh.

Shmulik was murdered during the Hamas attack on October 7th in his home, and Judy was taken hostage to Gaza, where her body was found near the Al-Shifa Hospital about six weeks later.

Oded Weiss, the son of Yehudit and Shmulik, eulogized his parents on behalf of the brothers: "This world and the harsh reality that has struck us is unbearable! But, you raised us to face what comes our way, together, united, and here we are! We are here, living and kicking (at life, in general and at our enemies, in particular), and choosing to take step by step towards partial recovery. We hope that one day true and enveloping recovery will return, when all the hostages come home and life is rehabilitated."

Brothers, Daniel and Asaf, sang in memory of their parents, with Daniel singing the song 'Imagine' and Asaf singing the song 'Simple Life'. you. Be strong," in an attempt not to worry everyone else. During Shmulik's week of mourning, the family members discovered that Yehudit had written to her friends that the terrorists had entered their home and were shooting at them. Yehudit and Shmulik's house was completely burned down.

Yehudit and Shmulik lived in Kibbutz Be’eri for 33 years, where they raised five children and five grandchildren.