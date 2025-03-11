The Kibbutz Be'eri clinic, where three local security response team members and two medical team members were killed on October 7th, 2023, was demolished on Tuesday with the participation of the victims' families and the two sole survivors of the battle at the clinic.

As part of the efforts to rebuild Kibbutz Be'eri, which was critically damaged during the massacre and lost 102 members, the area of the clinic will be turned into an educational center which will completed by 2026, thus returning the area of the clinic to be part of the kibbutz's educational avenue.

On October 7th, as Hamas began attacking the kibbutz, Be'eri's security coordinator Arik Kraunik updated the commander of the security response team, Yair Avital, with the details that were known to him and called the rest of the members. On his way to the weapons storeroom, Yair saw how terrorists were shooting at Gil Bowom, who was also on his way to obtain munitions. Gil was severely wounded, taken to the clinic, and later died of his wounds.

At the clinic, the nurse Nirit Hunwald-Kornfeld, the paramedic Amit Mann, and Dr. Daniel Levi tended to the wounded. Two security response team members - Eitan Hadad, and Shachar Zemach - guarded the clinic and prevented terrorists from approaching it. When their ammunition ran out, terrorists broke into the clinic and opened fire on those inside. Of the seven who were in the building, only Yair Avital and Nirit Hunwald-Kornfeld survived the onslaught.

Haviva Mann, Amit Mann's sister, stated: "Since October 7th, I've been coming here from Karmiel (in northern Israel) at any opportunity I get. Not long ago, we came to clear out Amit's apartment and we packed all her things, her personal possessions, and the tapestry that was hanging in the yard too.

"But usually, when I come, it's to be in the clinic, since for us this building is no less important than Amit's grave. Here, we feel close to her. To us, this building is holy and I'm standing here now in awe.

"That day we lost so much. More than what could be described in words. And you also lost your home. The tragedy was so great and terrible. The story of the clinic is not the only one, but its unique since the five people who fell here left their homes to defend their home. They followed their conscience and fought the fight of their lives with mental fortitude those with a gun and ammo clip and those with bandages and medical gloves, until their last breath."

She added: "We didn't want them to be heroes. We wanted them alive. This place is a symbol of the terrible massacre and tragedy, of abandonment and failure, and of heroism, comradery, mutual responsibility, and bravery. It tells the story of the fighting to the end against all odds, of few versus many, of light versus darkness. This story of heroism that occurred in the clinic should be told, studied, and taught for generations. Teachers should teach their students. Commanders should pass the fighting spirit and bravery to the soldiers. And grandparents should tell their grandchildren."