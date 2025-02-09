Dr. Michael Ben-Ari announced that he intends to file a police complaint against Kibbutz Be'eri resident Avida Becher for "incitement to racism" and "generalization," despite his full support for his positions.

The decision came after Becher, who lost his wife and son in the October 7th massacre, expressed support for Trump's plan to relocate Gaza residents and said that "there are two million of them who have one intention and that is to murder us."

Ben-Ari seeks to emphasize the inequality in the enforcement of the law against him. "I would like to apologize to Avidia Becher the brave and courageous. This is because in the coming days we will file a complaint against him with the police for incitement to racism and 'generalization'," wrote Ben-Ari.

"Let it be clear, I support every word he says. For the sake of the insane legal process that is being conducted against me, I am filing complaints against anyone who has expressed themselves as rationally and survivalistically as he has."

He noted that similar complaints had been filed against Major General (res.) Yitzhak Brick and retired judge Ayala Procaccia, and that he intended to continue this course and file additional complaints. He said that the purpose of the step was "to reflect the selective enforcement" and to demonstrate that the statements made before the massacre for which he is being prosecuted are now being made by many in light of the war.

"No one will touch him. I am the target of the lunatics in the prosecution." Ben-Ari was charged, among other things, after writing: "We are dealing with a murderous nation".

In an interview with i24NEWS, Becher said of the Trump plan: "It's an excellent plan. I've been shouting for more than a year that they shouldn't exist - there are two million terrorists there."

He added: "There are two million of them who have one intention and that is to kill us. At the moment all we are doing in Gaza and Judea and Samaria - we are striking them a little bit on their capabilities, taking out Mustafa, taking out tunnels, taking out weapons, but the real intent that they want to kill us we has not taken away from them."

"There are two ways to take intentions - the first way, by education. We don't have time to educate ourselves, we came here for 80 years to live, we came to live well. Therefore the second way is simply to throw them into other sovereign states. Don't blink."

"Trump said it nicely, I say it less nicely - they should be expelled, they should be killed, I don't care what to do with them.We must move the Israeli border to the Mediterranean Sea and Judea and Samaria to Jordan. There is no other option."