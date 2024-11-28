Officers from the Jerusalem District Police were called on Thursday to an apartment in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem due to reports of a life-threatening incident.

The officers arrived at the apartment and shots began to be fired at them. At least one officer was critically wounded.

The officers managed to take control of and arrest the suspect who shot at them. The suspect was mentally ill and threatened to commit suicide.

The police stated that the details of the incident are under review.

An initial investigation found that the motive of the incident was criminal and not terror-related.