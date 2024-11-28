The Health Ministry has published findings of a report examining irregularities at the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) unit at Assuta Hospital in 2023.

The committee reviewed several incidents. The first, reported in May 2023, involved a genetic mismatch between a child born through IVF and his father at Assuta Ramat Hachayal, sparking concerns of an egg fertilized by unrelated sperm.

Another incident in February 2023 reported egg atresia due to dehydration, repeating three months later with another patient. Consequently, two women needed to repeat the IV process.

This led the Public Complaints Commissioner for Medical Professions to form a committee to examine the circumstances, professionalism, organization, and additional relevant aspects with a broader perspective on the IVF network.

Regarding the genetic mismatch, the committee found that tests on the couple’s two children, conducted in recognized overseas labs, showed neither child was genetically related to the husband, done via IVF without the parents' consent or knowledge.

The response to the incident was slow and cumbersome, lacking sensitivity and professionalism. The notion that the incident wasn’t exceptional was rejected. Duty to report unusual occurrences stands to allow thorough investigation.

Regarding egg dehydration cases, internal reports highlighting workload pressures were not mentioned to the Health Ministry or the committee, suggesting a lack of transparency.

The findings highlighted systemic and professional management failures, emphasizing maximal focus and adherence to procedures by embryologists.

The hospital responded: "Assuta takes the ministry's findings seriously, committed to transparency and addressing flaws. The genetic mismatch is linked to a 2018 incident, and we have cooperated fully. Rigorous internal checks, strengthened controls, and advanced technologies were implemented to enhance safety. Professional staff was reinforced. Lessons learned from egg dehydration cases were extensively applied. Assuta aims to fulfill many couples' dream of having children while maintaining trust and high clinical standards."