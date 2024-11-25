Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Tzvi ben Alexander HaKohen HY”D, Age 28

My heart is broken, and my mind feels numb. The horrific murder of my fellow Chabad rabbi, Rabbi Zvi Kogan HYD, in Abu Dhabi has left us all shaken.

The pain and shock run unimaginably deep.

Sixteen years ago, almost to the day, terrorists stormed the Chabad House in Mumbai. My dear classmate Rabbi Gavriel and his wife Rivka Holtzberg, along with their guests, were brutally murdered. The horrors they endured before their deaths are beyond comprehension.

It was a deliberate attack on the Jewish community and everything they represented—love, faith, and the selfless dedication to building community in one of the busiest cities in the world.

I felt so helpless. So angry. So sad and heartbroken.

What a waste of life. What a waste of goodness.

I remember feeling like I was in a dream, as if the events unfolding on the screen couldn’t possibly be real. People aren’t really that evil in real life, are they?

Surely, such acts belong to the pages of history books or the scripts of movies, not the reality we wake up to every day. But the monsters were real and were not hiding under the bed. They walk among us.

With the tragic news, those memories came rushing back. We turned on our phones and saw messages pouring in from across the globe. A Chabad Rabbi in the UAE had been reported missing—suspected kidnapped and worse.

The sinking feeling was immediate and suffocating.

Messages urged us to pray. And we did. We prayed with all our hearts, asking for a miracle.

A miracle happened, but not the one we prayed for. Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Hy’d, was found. But not alive. His body was discovered, and within hours, three suspects were apprehended.

Rabbi Zvi was just 28 years old. A young man full of life and potential. When Mumbai was attacked in 2008, he would have been just 12 years old. A child.

But more than that—his wife, Rivky, is the niece of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg.

The connection feels unbearably painful. Two members of the same family, years apart, targeted for their work bringing light into the world. Rivky’s pain and loss are unfathomable. The world mourns with her and her family.

He was so much more than a victim of evil. He was a source of light, a person who brought joy and warmth to everyone he met. Everywhere he went, he left behind smiles, laughter, and inspiration. He was a friend, a powerhouse of energy, and a force for good in a world that desperately needs it.

Does darkness win? It feels that way sometimes. But it doesn’t have to.

History shows us the resilience of light. After the tragedy in Mumbai, Chabad Center's around the world redoubled their efforts. Today, the Chabad Center in Mumbai, rebuilt and thriving, welcomes countless visitors, offering a home away from home for Jews traveling through India.

Evil tried to extinguish that light, but it only made it shine brighter.

This is not a time to stand by.

As the Rebbe taught, the way to respond to such darkness is by connecting to our own sources of light and strength and spreading that light through the study Torah and doing Mitzvot (good deeds). Our light dispels the darkness, and this is what we must do now.

We cannot remain silent. When you see Jew-hatred—in schools, in communities, on College Campuses or wherever you have influence—you must stand up to it firmly and without hesitation. Shine your inner light! Stand up to say: “I am my brother’s keeper, and I will do something about it.”

Now is a time to strengthen ourselves and commit to Jewish unity. Please take the time this week to put on tefillin, light Shabbat candles, give tzedakah, or grow in your observance of kosher. You can choose any of these mitzvot or more at the link below.

Rabbi Zvi's life’s mission was to help people embrace the mitzvah of keeping Kosher.

As the director of Rimon Kosher Supermarket, the first-ever Kosher grocery store in Dubai, he made it possible for countless Jews to observe this central mitzvah, no matter where they were.

Someone shared with me a video filmed just a few days ago, showing Rabbi Tzvi proudly sharing how he ensures the highest quality Kosher products; he'd import them from all over the world, just to make sure that every Jew in Dubai can have their Kosher needs met.

Tragically, his dedication to serving others may have made him more vulnerable to this attack, as his predictable schedule at the store exposed him to danger.

Let’s take this coming week, the Shiva period, as an opportunity to honor Rabbi Zvi’s legacy by bringing more Kosher into our lives and the world around us.

If you don't keep Kosher, perhaps you can for this week do something Kosher:

- Choose to eat one Kosher meal a day

- Visit a Kosher restaurant

- Check for a Kosher symbol on the foods you're already buying

- Or simply avoid eating some non-Kosher food this week

If you already keep Kosher, consider finding ways to enhance your observance. There is always room for growth and improvement!

Strengthen your Jewish connection and education in his memory.

Because darkness doesn’t win. Not as long as we refuse to let it.

We seek peace for all and look forward to a time very soon when there will be goodness and kindness for all mankind.May Rabbi Zvi’s memory be a blessing, and may we honor his legacy by spreading light and standing firm in the face of hatred.

We at Illini Chabad commit to double and redouble our efforts to build a stronger, prouder, louder and an even greater Jewish life & oppertunities for all. We will stand tall & proud, the way Rabbi Zvi would want us to.

Click here to do see the Rabbi and do a Mitzvah in the merit and memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan: https://onemitzvah.org/tzvi

Goldie and I want to thank the many that reached out over calls, text, emails and more, to share their care and concern. Each and every one of you are so dear and we are so touched by your care.

With prayers for peace, safety, and redemption.