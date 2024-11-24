The Cabinet has unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Yehiel Leiter as Israel's Ambassador to the United States. Dr. Leiter is scheduled to replace Ambassador Mike Herzog on January 24, 2025, prior to when, the two are expected to have an overlapping period.

The appointment was approved after the Appointments Committee headed by the Civil Service Commissioner recommended that Leiter be appointed to the position and was impressed by his special qualifications. The committee noted that it has been highly impressed with Dr. Leiter, his unique experience, his moral personality and his good familiarity with the fields of activity of the position and the challenges facing it.

Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, says that, "Dr. Yechiel Leiter brings a level of professionalism, a deep understanding of the relationship between the two countries and a clear commitment to representing Israel's national interests. I am convinced that he will make a significant contribution to strengthening the State of Israel’s most important relationship – with the United States."

The Foreign Minister also noted his appreciation for the dedicated, high-quality and professional work carried out in Washington in recent years by outgoing Ambassador Mike Herzog.