French MP Philippe Juvin (The Republicans) spoke on the French Sud Radio on Friday and expressed his opposition to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister MK Yoav Gallant.

Juvin, a doctor by trade, noted that he has been to war zones, "So, I know what bombings are, and what is happening in Gaza is appalling. However, the ICC's decision is not a legal one but a political one. International institutions shine with their primary anti-Israelism."

The politician insisted that France must not arrest Netanyahu if he entered French territory.

He noted that "the UN Human Rights Committee, where major democracies such as China and Sudan sit, half of its condemnations concern Israel."

Juvin added: "We can clearly see that with this decision, we are confusing the executioners and the victims, we are confusing the aggressor and the attacked. It is Israel that was attacked and Israel has the right to defend itself."

He concluded: "Who doesn't see the very worrying trend of international institutions which make the fight against Israel a common point of all these people who basically do not exercise democracy in their own country but who demand guarantees from Israel what they themselves do not give to their own citizens."