Prosecutors on Wednesday called for two years in jail for a man suspected of punching and kicking Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam after a game between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 7, AFP reported.

The 22-year-old identified as Sefa O. was one of five suspects before an Amsterdam court on charges relating to the soccer pogrom last month.

The court saw images of a man alleged to be O. kicking a person on the ground, chasing targets, and punching people in the head and the body.

The suspect played a "leading role" in the violence which "had little to do with football", the prosecutor alleged.

However, the prosecutor claimed, "In this case, there was no evidence of... a terrorist intent and the violence was not motivated by antisemitic sentiment."

"The violence was influenced by the situation in Gaza, not by antisemitism," the prosecutor insisted.

Prosecutors called for a second suspect, named as Lucas D., to receive a six-month jail sentence for throwing stones at police and illegal possession of fireworks.

He also stands accused of being part of a Snapchat group that incited violence against the Israeli fans, according to AFP.

The five men, ranging in age from 19 to 32, are facing a three-judge bench at the Amsterdam District Court in staggered appearances. Two more suspects are to appear on Thursday as well as a third man whose case spilt over on Wednesday.

All seven have been charged with public violence. The court is expected to give its verdict on December 24.

Despite acknowledging antisemitic behavior during the November 7 riots against the Israeli soccer fans, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service has determined that no acts of terrorism occurred.

Chief Public Prosecutor René de Beukelaer told AT5 that while the concerns of the Jewish community were valid, the incidents did not meet the legal definition of terrorism.

"From a legal standpoint, there was no terrorism involved," De Beukelaer explained. "The suspects will not face terrorism charges, but in some cases, antisemitism has been formally included in the accusations."

At one point, Dutch police investigated as many as 45 individuals in connection with the violent attacks on the night of November 7.