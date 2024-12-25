An Amsterdam District Court on Tuesday sentenced five men to prison terms of up to six months for their involvement in the violence against Israeli soccer fans following a UEFA Europa League football match between Dutch club Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in November, The Associated Press reported.

The riots resulted in five hospitalizations and minor injuries to 20 others. Over 60 individuals were detained in connection with the unrest.

One defendant received a six-month prison sentence, another was sentenced to two-and-a-half months, and two others received one-month jail terms. A fifth individual was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, according to AP.

The five convicted men, aged between 19 and 32 and all Dutch residents, faced charges of public violence, theft, and assault.

Six additional suspects, including three minors, are set to face trial at a later date. Under Dutch law, juvenile proceedings are conducted behind closed doors. Police continue to investigate the violence and have released images of several individuals they are seeking to identify.

Despite acknowledging antisemitic behavior during the riots against the Israeli soccer fans, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service has determined that no acts of terrorism occurred.

“It seems that the violence arose from strong pro-Palestine sentiments and dissatisfaction with the situation in Gaza, and related anger against the Israelis present,” the prosecutors’ office said in a statement following hearings two weeks ago, as quoted by AP.

At one point, Dutch police investigated as many as 45 individuals in connection with the violent attacks.