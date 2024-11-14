Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators were detained in Amsterdam's city center on Wednesday evening, after defying restrictions that were put in place following last week’s attack on Israeli soccer fans in the city, Reuters reported.

The gathering, which included protesters carrying Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, echoed with chants of "Amsterdam is saying no to genocide" and "Free Palestine" before riot police surrounded and transported the participants to buses.

Amsterdam authorities, operating under emergency powers lasting until Thursday, have been conducting expanded searches and removing hundreds of protesters since the recent disturbances.

The violence following last week’s soccer game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and AFC Ajax has drawn condemnation from Israeli and Dutch officials as antisemitic. Pro-Palestinian Arab supporters claim they were responding to provocation from the Maccabi fans and to anti-Arab rhetoric.

Of 62 people initially detained in the wake of the violence, four remain in custody as police continue their investigation.