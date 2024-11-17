Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in firing two flares towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea last night, the police announced on Sunday morning.

The three include a senior reserve officer. They were transferred for a joint investigation by the ISA and Israel Police. They have been forbidden from consulting a lawyer.

A judge has forbidden the details of the investigation and the identities of the suspects from being published for 30 days to prevent interference or harm to the investigation.

The flares were fired yesterday at around 19:30 near the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea and landed in the yard of the house.

The Prime Minister and his family were not present at the house during the incident. The flares were suspected to have been fired from the direction of the sea.

As a result, a joint investigation by the ISA and the Israel Police was initiated. "This is a serious incident that represents a dangerous escalation, and appropriate investigative actions will be taken accordingly," the investigators stated.