US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel rejected a United Nations report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

“That is something we would unequivocally disagree with. Again, we think that kind of phrasing and those kinds of accusations are certainly unfounded," Patel told reporters on Thursday.

"The accusation of genocide, specifically in that UN commission, those accusations are unfounded,” he added.

He noted factual errors in the report, including an accusation that Israel has not allowed any aid into northern Gaza when it had.

Patel also rejected a recent Human Rights Watch report that claimed that Israel's efforts to evacuate areas of civilians to get them out of harm's way before engaging in necessary military activity are themselves war crimes.

"It is wholly consistent and acceptable to ask civilians to evacuate a certain area while they are conducting certain military operations, and then for them to be able to go home," Patel said. "We have not seen any kind of specific force displacement."