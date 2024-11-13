Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon spoke today (Wednesday) at a special UNRWA conference accompanied by Ayelet Samerano, the mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was murdered during the October 7 massacre and whose body was stolen to Gaza by an UNRWA employee.

Danon addressed UNRWA Director-General Philippe Lazzarini and said, "Look Ayelet in the eyes, Commissioner, explain to her how this happened, how an UNRWA employee intruded [into Israel] and took her son, how UNRWA could be infiltrated by Hamas, how you have failed to take accountability."

"You speak about evidence?" he demanded. "We have a video of this terrorist [kidnapping Yonatan]! You don't need more evidence than that."

"How would you feel if your son was kidnapped by terrorists, if the monster who did that to your child returned home to a payslip signed by the UN?" he wondered.

"Commissioner Lazzarini, there are no more coverups. You have lost all plausible deniability," Danon declared. "Your disguise as an aid organization has fallen. If you have any decency, resign in shame and ask Ayelet, the Samerano family, and all victims of your so-called 'employees' for forgiveness."

"For the sake of Yonatan, of Ayelet, of every family shattered by the terror your agency has fostered, stand down. Or be remembered as the face of an organization that traded humanity for bloodshed," Danon said.