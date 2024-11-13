IDF Chief of the Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday conducted a visit and situational assessment in southern Lebanon alongside the Commanding Officer of Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, BG Shay Kalper, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff also addressed reserve commanders and soldiers operating in the sector.

"From Nasrallah, to Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, commanders of its units and different sectors, subdivisions, compounds, and many of its operatives – we have taken away significant command and combat capabilities,” Halevi told the soldiers.

“You are removing substantial weapons, missiles, and launchers from this area, which is very important. The IDF is simultaneously operating very strongly, we struck heavily against Hezbollah targets in Beirut, the Dahieh, and other locations,” he added.

“We are conducting deep strikes and striking frequently in Syria and along the Syria-Lebanon border to prevent weapons transfers to Hezbollah. Clearing this area will provide the basic conditions to do things correctly in order to really ensure that the valley below will be secure," stated the IDF Chief of Staff.