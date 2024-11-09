Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Operation Arnon, posted an Instagram story marking 400 days since October 7, 2023.

''I don't even know how to describe to you the frustration I experienced while still in Hamas captivity. Another day passes and another day passes amid complete uncertainty wrapped in despair,'' she wrote.

Speaking about of her captivity drawings, she added: "'When will it be my turn to go home?' 'Have they forgotten me? Left me behind?' These are sentences that I would raise on a daily basis. But the most frustrating moment is when another hundred days join the previous hundred; it's the time when I started counting from the beginning again. Although the counting was restarted, the conditions only worsen, and the despair only increases. It is impossible to put aside the fact that for already 400 days there are 101 hostages who are just waiting for someone to come and save them. 400 days and the abandonment continues, 400 days too many.''

Meanwhile, the families of the hostages held a statement this evening at the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv. Einav Tsangauker, the mother of the hostage Matan, said: ''After 400 days, it's time to say clearly, everywhere, and on every channel: We must end the war in Gaza and bring everyone back. Yoav Gallant said this week that conditions are ripe, achievements have been secured, and there is nothing left to do in Gaza. The entire security system says this. Everyone understands that the only way to bring back the hostages is to end the war in Gaza. There is no other way.''

She claimed, ''But Netanyahu refuses to end the war for criminal political considerations. Because of Netanyahu, the hostages are dying in captivity. Because of Netanyahu, soldiers are being killed in a war that has achieved its goals. Instead of ending the war in Gaza, the government promotes Israeli towns in Gaza. Instead of acting according to the national interest, Netanyahu acts according to the interests of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. The people understand this, the people support the deal and ending the war. Every Israeli patriot should demand from Netanyahu: End the war in Gaza and bring back all the hostages. What else is there to do in Gaza besides a hostage deal?''