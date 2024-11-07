Musician and educator David H. Green, with top Israeli musical producer Eyal Mazig, presents Refael Klein, singing about a 12-year-old hostage in Gaza, who wishes he could be a butterfly, so he could fly free.

"Brilliant AI video accompanies the clip", Green said to Arutz Sheva, "giving the audience a small glimpse of the horrific conditions that the hostages, who were taken into Hamas captivity on October 7, 2023, are enduring."

Green says he "hopes that this song is shared with the many people who need to feel and share with the pain of the 101 hostages, who are still suffering and struggling in captivity for over a year."