In a significant escalation of rhetoric following the recent 12-day conflict between Israel, Iran, and the United States, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, one of Iran’s most senior Shia clerics, has issued a fatwa declaring U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "enemies of God" and "mohareb"—those who wage war against Allah, the New York Sun reported.

The fatwa, a religious decree under Islamic law, calls for Muslims worldwide to oppose these leaders, who are accused of threatening the unity and leadership of the Islamic community. Under Iranian law, individuals labeled as mohareb can face severe punishments, including execution. Shirazi called for Trump and Netanyahu to be subject to “execution or crucifixion” and that any Muslim who helps either of them to face a similar fate or “amputation of the right hand and left foot or exile.”

This decree follows the recent military escalation initiated by Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, leading to reciprocal missile exchanges and U.S. involvement through airstrikes. Reports indicate that President Trump prevented an assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei during the conflict and later criticized Khamenei's false claims of victory. Trump also hinted at the possibility of regime change in Iran.

The fatwa has been widely condemned by opponents of Iran's regime as a method of inciting global terrorism. British-Iranian commentator Niyak Ghorbani warned that the decree signals Tehran’s willingness to promote religious violence beyond its borders. The fatwa evokes memories of the 1989 decree against author Salman Rushdie, which led to international violence and multiple assassination attempts, including one in 2023 where Rushdie lost an eye.

In response to the fatwa, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to defending its sovereignty and security, stating, "Israel will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and interests." The U.S. administration has not yet issued an official response to the fatwa.