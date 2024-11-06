National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated the victory of US President-Elect Donald Trump on Wednesday from the podium in the Knesset Plenum.

Ben-Gvir, who since taking office has been boycotted by the Biden administration and even threatened with sanctions, took the podium and opened: "First of all let's start by congratulating the new US President Donald Trump."

He then quoted the Shehecheyanu blessing, which is recited upon receiving good news.

The Minister added: "I think sir, that now is the time for sovereignty. Now is the time for total victory. Now is the time here in Israel to legislate the death penalty for terrorists. Different laws that no doubt the US President will see eye to eye with us on. Congratulations to the State of Israel, and with G-d's help, until total victory."