An Iranian court has sentenced three civilians to death, after they were convicted of purchasing equipment that was used in the assassination of top Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November 2020, as reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

A spokesman for Iran's judiciary system said at a press conference held on Tuesday, that "the Zionist regime was involved in activities to identify and assassinate Iranian scientists."

According to him, Iranian security forces monitored the spy network in various provinces and arrested eight people in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

The spokesman added that three of those arrested were on trial for spying for the Zionist regime and were sentenced to death, after being convicted of transferring the equipment – under the guise of smuggling alcoholic beverages into Iran – used in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) source noted that a satellite-controlled AI smart machine gun was used for the assassination.