Iran’s intelligence ministry has warned of attempts by foreign adversaries, including the United States and Israel, to target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and destabilize the Islamic Republic, AFP reports.

ISNA news agency reported that intelligence minister Esmail Khatib cautioned, “The enemy seeks to target the supreme leader, sometimes with assassination attempts, sometimes with hostile attacks.”

While Iranian officials often allege foreign plots, statements about threats against Khamenei’s life have been rare prior to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June.

Khatib added, “Those who act in this direction, knowingly or unknowingly, are the infiltrating agents of the enemy,” referring directly to Israel and the United States.

During the conflict earlier this year, Israel struck senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, sites, and residential areas. The US later joined with strikes on key nuclear facilities.

Speaking to ABC News during the June war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out the assassination of Khamenei, stating that the claim that such an act would escalate the conflict is incorrect.

Later, US President Donald Trump asserted that he had saved Khamenei “from a very ugly death” during the war.

The 86-year-old Khamenei has been Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, holding final authority over all state affairs.