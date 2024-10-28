The Hebrew language account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was suspended by social media site X on Sunday, just one day after it was opened .

Khamenei's account suspended Screenshot

Khamenei had posted twice to the account before it was suspended. The second post, which was made on Sunday, read, "The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has."

The first Hebrew language post, on Saturday, read, "In the name of Allah the merciful."

The post gained over half a million views, thousands of likes and close to 2,000 comments, most of them from Israelis who mocked the Iranian Supreme Leader.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, who often threatens Israel , had previously posted several times in Hebrew on his main X account, and continued to threaten the Jewish state.

During the time when X was called Twitter, the company had been criticized for allowing Khamenei to make regular use of his account to threaten Israel, the US, and other Western states, while banning accounts of people such as former US President Donald Trump.