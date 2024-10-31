The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has always played a consequential role in shaping and guiding American history, Just as it did in 2016, the Keystone State is on the cusp of delivering the critical electoral college votes needed to elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, and I was proud to deliver this very message at the Trump campaign’s rally in my hometown of Reading, PA.

Our nation was born in 1776 in Philadelphia. Our union was saved on the blood-soaked fields of Gettysburg in 1863. The steel mills and factories of Pennsylvania forged the weapons that won world wars and secured global peace. It is fitting, then, that this great commonwealth should once again stand at the forefront of the nation’s political future.

In 2016, Pennsylvania delivered a surprising and decisive victory for Donald Trump, propelling him to the presidency and sending waves through the political establishment. His win was driven by the forgotten men and women of Pennsylvania’s industrial heartland, voters who had been left behind by policies that shipped jobs overseas in cities from Erie to Chester, from Monesssen to Scranton, and in my hometown of Reading. Donald Trump’s promise to Make America Great Again resonated deeply here, and the voters of Pennsylvania put their faith in him.

His promises were backed up with results, as President Trunp became the first president in my lifetime who could repeatedly and accurately say, “Promises Made, Promises Kept”. Under President Trump, all of Pennsylvania thrived. His administration oversaw one of the strongest economies in recent memory, with unemployment at record lows, energy independence achieved thanks in no small part to Pennsylvania’s own fracking industry, and policies that put America first. Manufacturing jobs began to return, and communities that had been forgotten by out-of-touch politicians saw a resurgence of hope and opportunity.

The Trump administration’s policies didn’t just stop at economic success. He was a leader who secured our borders, achieved peace through strength and became the most consequential U.S. president in history for the U.S.-Israel relationship. His unwavering support for Israel solidified America’s role as a global leader in the fight against terrorism, a stance that is as crucial today as it has ever been. His leadership delivered real results, from the Abraham Accords to moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem—a move that countless presidents had promised but never delivered.

The contrast couldn’t be any more clear.

In the nearly four years since Trump left office, Pennsylvanians have suffered under the weak and dangerous leadership of Kamala Harris. With runaway inflation, an energy industry under assault, a surge in violent crime, and an open border crisis that threatens the safety of every American, Pennsylvania’s working-class families have borne the brunt of failed liberal policies.

Towns and cities across the commonwealth have watched as these policies dismantled the economic gains made under Trump, leaving communities struggling once again.

Just days ago, on the one year anniversary of the terrorist attack against Israel, we saw the chaotic, violent mobs that have become all too common in Kamala Harris’s America. These cowardly groups, marching in support of terror organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, burned American and Israeli flags as they sowed chaos in our cities and on our campuses. These mobs represent the exact kind of evil that generations of Pennsylvanians, just like my own great-grandparents, fled more than a century ago.

Yet Harris, courting the support of these radical elements, seems to offer no solutions—only more division and decline. Compare that to President Trump, who on the anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks on Israel, spent his time praying for the victims, holding vigils, and delivering a stirring call to defend our allies and fight the scourge of anti-Semitism. That is the leadership we need in these perilous times.

So as we look ahead to the 2024 election, the stakes could not be higher. The road to the White House, the Senate majority and a broader House majority runs directly through Pennsylvania. Once again, our great Commonwealth has the opportunity to decide the future of this nation, and the people of Pennsylvania are ready to rise to the occasion.

In 2016, it was Pennsylvania that put Donald Trump over the top and into the White House. Now, in 2024, Pennsylvania can make history once again by ensuring that Donald J. Trump is re-elected as the 47th President of the United States. This is not just about one election—it’s about the future of our country, our values, and our way of life.

To all of my fellow Pennsylvanians, this is our moment. Our commonwealth and her citizens have led the nation through some of its most challenging times, and now, we must do so again.

We know the strength of our people, the resilience of our communities, and the power of our shared history. We can see the stark contrast between the thriving economy, secure borders, and strong leadership of the Trump years, and the economic despair, chaos, and weakness of Kamala Harris’s America.

On November 5, 2024, Pennsylvanians will have the chance to make their voices heard. Just as we did in 2016, we will stand up for the forgotten men and women of this country and lead the charge to put Donald J. Trump back in the White House. The future of America depends on it.

Let’s make history once again!

Jeff Bartos is a Republican Strategist and former U.S. Senate and Lt. Governor Candidate in Pennsylvania. He tweets at @Jeff_Bartos