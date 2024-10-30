At least 52 people died Wednesday in flash floods, Spanish authorities said.

A death toll of 51 was confirmed by emergency services in Valencia's eastern region, while the Castilla La Mancha region's central government office added that an elderly woman had been found dead in Cuenca.

Meanwhile, Spanish emergency services are working to rescue people in the affected areas, and civilians in those areas are urged to avoid travel. Trains to both Madrid and Barcelona have been canceled.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a news conference that some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations, since it is "absolutely impossible" to access some of the affected areas.

"If [emergency services] have not arrived, it’s not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access," he stressed.