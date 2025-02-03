Jose Manuel Albarez, the Foreign Minister of Spain, decided to dismiss the Spanish ambassador to Belgium, Alberto Anton, after he was caught napping during the annual conference held in Madrid.

The Foreign Minister spoke for about an hour, during which the ambassador reportedly fell asleep.

The event occurred last month and was captured by press photographers who published the images on social media, showing the ambassador yawning and asleep.

In Spain, it was previously reported that the Foreign Minister creates a terrified atmosphere in his Ministry. It was also reported that recently the Spanish Foreign Minister fired seven diplomats who insulted him.

A Spanish diplomat told media in the country that the Foreign Minister "recalls events that happened 15 or 20 years ago - if someone didn’t greet him when he entered the office or said an inappropriate sentence - Jose remembers everything and eventually punishes those responsible."

Albarez is considered a socialist who opposes the monarchy, and for this reason, he banned mourning messages regarding the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

It was also reported that the Spanish Ambassador to Croatia had to "face the wrath of the minister after publishing an article defending the King of Spain."