A group of anti-Israel activists burned an Israeli flag outside a Spanish sports stadium to protest a basketball match between a local team and an Israeli team, the Canraia Ahora Spanish news site reported.

The "Canarias Insumisa collective” group claimed responsibility for the flag burning in front of the Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, where the Gran Canaria team was set to take on Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The group claimed that the basketball game “whitewashes the genocide of the Palestinian people” in which they accuse the State of Israel of "murdering 47,000 girls and boys, women and men in just one year.” They called on Gran Canaria fans not to attend the game and published warnings that "Nazi-Zionist hooligans" will attempt to provoke or commit violence if both sides attend, in an apparent reference to the antisemitic pogrom that was committed against Israelis following a soccer match in Amsterdam in November, which some have attempted to blame on the Jewish victims.