The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Tuesday evening published footage from the evacuation of wounded soldiers from the field in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF Medical Corps, Unit 669, and IAF rescue helicopters have been providing advanced, life-saving medical care under fire on the battlefield. The forces have evacuated over 200 injured soldiers from the battlefield in the northern arena, and over 1,600 injured soldiers from the southern arena.