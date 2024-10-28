The Israel Ministry of Defense signed a landmark deal worth approximately NIS 2 billion (over $500 million) yesterday (Sunday) to expand serial production of Israel's first domestically developed laser interception system, the Iron Beam, with lead developers Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems.

Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, signed the deal at a ceremony at the Ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv attended by Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D); Yoav Tourgeman, CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems; Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, CEO of Elbit Systems; Dekel Cohen, CPA, Head of the Ministry's Finance Department; attorney Itay Ophir, Legal Advisor to the Defense Establishment; and other senior officials.

Iron Beam is a ground-based high-power laser air defense system designed to counter aerial threats, including rockets, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and cruise missiles. The Ministry of Defense's (IMod) DDR&D’s R&D Unit leads the project with primary developers Rafael and Elbit Systems. The Iron Beam system represents a global technological breakthrough, with its impressive interception capabilities demonstrated through a series of successful trials. The system is expected to integrate into Israel's multi-layered defense array as a complementary capability to the Iron Dome system. This integration will significantly enhance Israel's defense capabilities against current and future threats while offering substantially lower operational costs.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Director General of the IMoD: "Since the outbreak of war, the Ministry has signed hundreds of orders worth billions of dollars to strengthen domestic production capabilities and build the IDF's force. The Iron Beam deal is among our most significant agreements, as it heralds the beginning of a new era in warfare. The initial capability of the ground-based laser system developed through collaboration between the DDR&D, major defense industries, and startup companies is expected to enter operational service within one year. The Iron Beam deal will ensure continued and accelerated procurement of many additional laser systems."

Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the DDR&D: “The Iron Beam system further demonstrates the exceptional expertise of our defense industries under DDR&D's leadership, combining creativity, innovation, and inventiveness with effective management and execution capabilities. We have achieved a qualitative military edge and its battlefield implementation by successfully integrating defense industries and startup companies. The Iron Beam will complement the Iron Dome, and the combination of laser and missile interception will further strengthen our defense systems against rockets, missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, and additional threats."

Yoav Tourgeman, CEO of Rafael, commented: "Rafael is proud to lead the development and delivery of the world's first advanced high-power laser system for intercepting a wide range of aerial threats. After years of research, development, and significant technological breakthroughs in laser technology at Rafael, along with an extensive series of successful trials, the Iron Beam system will soon reach maturity for operational deployment. The Iron Beam project marks a significant milestone in upgrading Israel's air defense capabilities. Iron Beam will join Iron Dome and David's Sling, providing optimal protection for Israeli citizens through breakthrough technologies and superior performance."

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President & CEO of Elbit Systems: "As Israel's global leader in high-power laser technology, Elbit Systems welcomes the significant progress in the Iron Beam project and is proud of its contribution to its success. The capabilities developed at Elbit that will be integrated into Iron Beam represent a quantum leap in future defense technology against various threats. Elbit's management and employees take pride in contributing to Israel's defense through groundbreaking strategic systems. The development of laser technology and its integration into a national project led by the IMoD is another significant step in maturing Elbit Systems' diverse capabilities in transforming and advancing defense and warfare technologies."

