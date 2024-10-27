Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran does not seek war, but will defend the rights of the Iranian people and their homeland, and respond to the "aggression of the Zionist entity.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, chairman of Iran's Shura Council, says there will definitely be a response to Israel's attack on Iran’s military targets.

Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the security forces of the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guards have proven that Israel has become a joke around the world, because the comparison between the Iranian missile attack and the Israeli response shows Iran's power of deterrence.

"The Zionist entity has achieved nothing but mass destruction and the killing of helpless women and children in Gaza and Lebanon, and it has not benefited from any reputation or integrity in the world," Ghalibaf said. According to him, the Israeli attack was another "defeat," because Iran considers itself committed to its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He sent a threatening letter to the US, which supports, and is the main partner in Israel's "war crimes," and demanded that it stop Israel, which he called the "illegal entity.”