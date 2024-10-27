After Israel attacked Iran last Saturday, Homayoun Sameyeh, the Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, condemned the attack and called on the Iranian regime to respond strongly and attack Israel.

"We support Iran's legitimate defense in response to this attack and we demand a strong response from Iran to Israel’s aggression at the right time," he said.

Sameyeh expressed his condolences to the families of Iranian soldiers who "sacrificed their lives for the country," adding that "the army and the Revolutionary Guards are working hard to maintain Iran’s security."

Sameyeh is the Jewish representative to the Islamic Council and represents Jews in Iran. He later told Iranian media sources that "considering the aggression, we see that the Zionist army's ability to penetrate Iranian territory is very weak and the protection of the country's airspace by the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense system was very effective and strong."

"We have witnessed that many missiles fired by the enemy at our military centers were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems," he said.

"The damage caused by this aggression was limited, and it shows that this claim is nothing more than false propaganda. It is likely that there were only few planes and even if they flew in the area, they were not able to enter Iranian airspace."

Sameyeh condemned the support of the US and some European countries for the attack, adding: "The Zionist regime initiated these hostilities and confrontations and it carried out several operations using terror and sabotage."