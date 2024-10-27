Now that an Israeli response to overt Iranian attempts to inflict massive casualties on its citizens and infrastructure has come and gone, some questions remain.

I won’t take it upon myself to question Israel’s top military and political brass making the decisions, but, nevertheless, my concerns are valid.

The major ongoing issue, that of nuclear power, remains. But , once again, Israel had to abide by Obama-Biden dictates, which Kamala Obamala will also undoubtedly adopt as well. Who is going to take responsibility when Iran, allegedly within days of achieving the ability to produce nuclear warheads, places a few on randomly selected ballistic missiles, and doesn’t think twice about firing them against Israel?

The mad mullahs have long referred to the Zionist Entity as a one-bomb nation. No explanation necessary, correct ?

Regardless of how much damage Israel caused this time, it’s not enough.

It risks the lives of its precious pilots and is forced to abide by others’ commands on matters that affect it more than anyone else.

Israel special ops forces went in on the ground several times before this in Iran, including when they entered and walked out with huge amounts of key intelligence equipment and information.

A combination of similar ground actions , with enough fire power applied from its aircraft, drones, and ballistic missile capabilities, might have done unto Iran what Israel previously did to Iraq and Syria…de-nukefy it.

It probably already had iassets in place. It was worth a try.

But Israel also had years to plan a major ground operation at night, like it did before for its intelligence heist, that would assist in planting major explosives in the deep caves or wherever the nuke sites are located, in coordination with IAF strikes from above.

I’m sure Israel doesn’t need me to tell it this, but as someone who has done extensive grad studies involving Kurdish and other non-Iranian group aspirations (including in Iran itself), there are friendly folks within Iran who probably have already assisted it in earlier operations, who could have assisted in providing an exit strategy if required for the Israeli special ops forces.

Each time Israel settles for less than what’s really required because others bully it, it becomes that much harder the next time to achieve the main goal. Its enemies learn from their mistakes, and incremental pinprick retaliations aren’t the answer when the enemy who seeks your absolute eradication is on the verge of becoming nuclear.

The Shi ‘a mullahs running the Islamic Republic show don’t care how many Iranians die, let alone others.

The chaos they seek only hastens the return of their mystical 12th major religious leader, the Mahdi (a messiah-like figure), who will bring Islamic order out of the turmoil they deliberately cause.

You don’t defeat such people at the negotiating table, with pinprick responses, nor with other partial responses.

If Kamala Harris gets elected it will be Obama/Biden all over again.

And Israel’s very sovereignty and existence will be in such peoples’ hands. The same folks who gifted the mullahs with over 100 billion dollars in oil revenues to give to Hamas, Hezbollah, et al - revenues that President Trump had denied them.