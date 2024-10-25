The IDF Spokesman reports that during the night, IDF lookouts identified several Israeli civilians who had crossed into the buffer zone between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Israelis crossed the barrier towards Gaza with orange ribbons, and were stopped by the IDF.

"An IDF force that was dispatched to the scene detained the civilians and returned them safely. The civilians were turned over to the police for further processing," the IDF stated.

"We emphasize that the civilians did not cross into the Gaza Strip. The approach to the vicinity of the barrier is dangerous and disruptive to the activities of the security forces."