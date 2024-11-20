Voting booths for regional elections in Gaza border communities closed Tuesday night after 65.07% of eligible voters cast their votes.

The local elections for Gaza-area communities were initially scheduled for February but were pushed off due to the war, after large portions of the communities evacuated their homes.

In Sderot, incumbent Mayor Alon Davidi won another term, receiving 77.8% of the votes. In Sdot Negev, incumbent Tamir Idan also won another term, with 77.3% of the vote; he was initially elected in 2012. In Hof Ashkelon, incumbent Itamar Revivo won 87.6% of the vote. Revivo was first voted into office in 2018.

Michal Peleg Uziyahu, who was the only candidate, was elected to head the Eshkol Regional Council.

Final results have not been received yet for the Sha'ar Hanegev Council, and there may be runoffs in two weeks.