The IDF announced today (Tuesday) that it has completed the investigation into the vandalism incident carried out by soldiers during operational activity in the Palestinian village of Dheisha last week.

"Operations to combat terrorism took place in Dheisha within the Etzion Brigade during which IDF soldiers sprayed graffiti on buildings in the village, as well as causing damage to property that deviated from procedures and orders given before the operation. The operation was halted and the graffiti was covered," the report stated.

"The investigation was conducted by the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division and the commander of the Etzion Brigade, and was presented to the commander of Central Command, who concluded that this was a serious event contrary to the professional and ethical standards expected of IDF soldiers."

"The incident was handled in accordance with the findings of the investigation, and according to the Chief of Staff's policy that disciplinary issues and unethical events in war will be dealt with severely," an IDF spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson noted that "The battalion commander received a command comment regarding his overall responsibility for the forces. A company commander present at the incident was dismissed, and another company commander received a comment."

Lower soldiers were penalized as well. "Additionally, two commanders and soldiers who were involved in the incident were dismissed from their positions, and the platoon directly involved in the incident was disbanded."