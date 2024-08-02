Sirens sounded on Friday evening, at around 7:15 p.m., in Sufa and Nir Yitzhak, located near the border with Gaza.

The IDF said that ten launches were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip. Some of the launches were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

At around 8:00 p.m., sirens were again sounded in the same area. The IDF later said that eight projectiles were identified that crossed from the southern Gaza Strip and fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

At around 8:30 p.m., sirens were again heard in the area, this time in Nahal Oz.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said later that “over the past day, numerous rockets were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.”

“In response, the IAF struck and dismantled the launchers in the Gaza Strip from which the rockets were fired,” the statement said.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Nahal Oz, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one projectile that crossed from the Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported.”

Since Friday morning, 20 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel.

Since Friday morning, 20 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel.

Also on Friday evening, at around 6:45 p.m., sirens were sounded in the western Galilee. The IDF said that one projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon that fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

IDF Artillery struck the sources of fire.

Earlier on Friday, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IDF identified Hezbollah terrorists operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Shortly following the identification, the IDF struck the structure from which the terrorists were operating.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)