Orthodox Jewish group Rosh Yehudi launches its annual "hakafot shniyot," marking the end of Simchat Torah, on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street, organized this year in cooperation with the Gvura Forum of right-wing bereaved families.

The hakafot shniyot angered some anti-government activists who argued that celebrations should be muted on Simchat Torah, marking one Hebrew year since Hamas’s October 7 massacre.

Anti-government accounts on social media urged supporters to stage a silent protest and prevent Rosh Yehudi from dancing there.

About 100 pro-hostage deal protesters gathered on Dizengoff Square, and, under the banner “there is no joy and no Torah,” claimed that “we cannot dance when there are dead soldiers and hostages.” They read the names of the October 7 victims and recited Kaddish after each one.

One protester held a sign reading “Idolaters!” and shouted that the paraders are destroying democracy.

Speaking before the event, Rosh Yehudi head, Israel Zeira, thanked the Tel Aviv police for “surrounding us” against provocations.

“We came to dance not just for us, nor just because we want to, but because it is our personal duty to our friends who aren’t here” — the hostages, soldiers on the front lines, and those who were killed or injured, he said.