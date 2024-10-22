Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday at the MOD HQ.

The Minister and Secretary held a one-on-one discussion, as well as a wider bilateral meeting with professional staff. The Israeli party included the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Director of the Policy Bureau, Chief of Staff to the Minister, and the Military Secretary to the Minister.

During the meeting, Minister Gallant and Secretary Blinken discussed the operational progress made by the IDF in the various arenas. In this respect, Minister Gallant emphasized the obligation to ensure the return of hostages still held in Gaza and to promote the replacement of Hamas as a governing authority, by other regional and local entities.

Minister Gallant also briefed the Secretary on the progress made in Israel’s mission to destroy Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure in the border region. He further emphasized that Israel will continue striking the terrorist organization’s infrastructure even once the targeted operations are complete and that this will continue systematically until it is possible to ensure: the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, and the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from southern Lebanon.

In their discussion about Iranian aggression and its terrorist activities via proxies spread across the Middle East, the Minister highlighted the importance of the US standing with Israel following Israel’s attack on Iran. "This will strengthen regional deterrence and weaken the ‘axis of evil.'"