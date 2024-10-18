Two people were moderately injured Friday in a shooting attack near the town of Neot Hakikar south of the Dead Sea.

Two terrorists were eliminated by the town's security chief.

The terror attack occurred three kilometers from the town, near the Jordan-Israel border. According to the IDF, a number of terrorists infiltrated Israel from Jordan wearing military clothing.

The terrorists opened fire at the forces, and were eliminated. The IDF is searching the area for two additional terrorists believed to have infiltrated from Jordan.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists that crossed from Jordan into Israeli territory south of the Dead Sea. IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and two terrorists who opened fire toward the troops were neutralized by the forces."

"The troops are conducting searches in the area. Details to follow."

In a later report, the IDF said: "Following the initial report, two terrorists who crossed from Jordan into Israeli territory, south of the Dead Sea, were eliminated by IDF soldiers."

"Additional forces have been dispatched to reinforce the area and are conducting searches on the ground and air for an additional terrorist who likely fled the scene.

"The public is requested to follow the instructions of Israeli security forces."

The Hevel Eilot Regional Council told residents that "due to a suspected security incident in the Dead Sea area from the direction of Jordan, security forces in the Hevel Eilot area were instructed to increase the alert level."