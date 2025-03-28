Judea and Samaria District police and IDF forces, acting under the direction of the Shin Bet, arrested a 35-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist from Tulkarm who fired gunshots at an IDF vehicle in November 2023.

The terrorist is suspected of having planned to attack soldiers and police officers and commit suicide immediately after the attack. As a result of the shooting, an IDF soldier was wounded. Immediately after the attack, the suspect fled the scene and hid in a safe house for about a year.

The suspect was arrested after a lengthy Sin Bet investigation. During his interrogation, he confessed to carrying out the shooting.

At the end of the investigation, a serious indictment was filed against him for carrying and possessing a weapon, as well as attempting to intentionally cause death.

The police stated that "the Judea and Samaria district will continue to act resolutely, together with the Shin Bet and the other security branches, against any entity that seeks to harm the citizens of the state and its forces - in order to maintain public security."