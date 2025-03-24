A man of about 70 was murdered Monday morning and a second man was injured in a terror attack at Hatishbi Junction near Yokne'am in northern Israel.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson said first responders are providing medical treatment to a man of about 20 who is in moderate condition and conscious. A second man, aged about 70, was critically injured and unconscious, and was soon declared dead at the scene.

The terror attack took place at a bust stop, when the terrorist attempted to ram civilians and then exited his vehicle with a rifle and opened fire at civilians.

According to the police, the terrorist opened fire at civilians and was immediately neutralized by police officers at the scene.

Security forces are searching the area for others potentially involved in the attack.

MDA paramedic Moshiko Amsalem said: "This was a difficult incident. We were called to the scene of a bus stop terror attack at Hatishbi Junction. When we arrived at the scene, we immediately saw two injured victims, one aged 75 in critical condition with penetrative wounds, and another victim aged 20 in moderate condition and also suffering penetrative wounds. We immediately began providing them with medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding and bandaging them."

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

