Moshe "Musa" Horn, age 85, has been identified as the elderly man murdered Monday morning in a shooting attack at Hatishbi Junction.

Moshe is survived by his wife Betty and children Iris, Rotem, Ofir, and Alon, as well as 10 grandchildren.

"He was always one of the pillars of Kibbutz Hazore'a," the kibbutz stated in its announcement.

The terror attack took place at a bus stop, when the terrorist attempted to ram civilians and then exited his vehicle with a rifle and opened fire at civilians.

Initial findings show that the terrorist was driving on the road near Hatishbi Junction when he saw a man of about 20 at the bus stop and hit him with his vehicle. Afterwards, the terrorist exited the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife. The injuries from the stabbing were significant.

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi said that the terrorist, an Arab Israeli, took the rifle from the soldier who was injured and fired towards a vehicle driving on the other side of the road. The driver himself was not injured by the shooting, but his father of about 70, who was traveling beside him, was murdered on the spot. Footage of the attack shows the terrorist armed and running with the rifle before being neutralized.