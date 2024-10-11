We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Yom Kippur

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon

On Yom Kippur, the portion of the Torah read stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.



Question

Why, out of all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?



Answer

Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.

Series: Chatam Sofer on the Gemara Mesechet Berachot 35b

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon