Yom Kippur

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon

On Yom Kippur, the portion of the Torah read stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.



Question

Why, out of all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?



Answer

Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.

Series: Chatam Sofer on the Gemara Mesechet Berachot 35b

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In the Gemara, Rabbi Yishmael’s opinion is that men must work for their livelihood and in addition, study Torah. In contrast, Rabbi Shimon bar Yocḥai’s opinion is that one must engage solely in Torah study, and one’s livelihood will be provided.



Question

How does the Chatam Sofer explain that the disagreement applies specifically to the Land of Israel?



Answer

Chatam Sofer suggests the disagreement between Rabbi Yishmael and Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai concerns Eretz Yisrael. Just like tefilin and lulav are mitzvot, so too working the Land is a mitzva.