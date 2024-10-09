Lebanese security forces arrested an Israeli citizen in Beirut after an Israeli passport was found in his belongings.

He entered the country under the guise of a journalist with a British passport. According to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the Israeli citizen was identified as Yehoshua Tartkovsky, who entered Lebanon two weeks ago.

Behadrei Haredim reported that Tartkovsky is a former haredi man who graduated from Brown University and LSE, and who entered Lebanon as an investigative journalist.

He entered Lebanon together with other journalists, but his behavior aroused suspicion that led to his arrest.

Tartkovsky has written articles for the 'Zo Haderech' (this is the way) website, which is affiliated with the far-left in Israel.