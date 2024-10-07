On Sunday, the soldiers of the 91st Division began localized and targeted operational activity in southern Lebanon.

After almost a year of operational activity in the northern arena and in the Gaza Strip, over the past two weeks, reserve brigades have been called up to train and improve readiness.

Since the beginning of the war, the 91st Division has conducted a significant amount of offensive and defensive operations in order to degrade and strike the Hezbollah terrorist organization and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon, using ground and aerial strikes.

Over the past several weeks, the division conducted hundreds of strikes and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

In addition to the ground operations, IDF soldiers continue their defensive missions to protect the State of Israel.