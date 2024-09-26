As Rosh Hashanah Approaches, Secure Your Melitz Yosher

As we enter the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah, every one of us is seeking a Melitz Yosher—an advocate before our Father in Heaven. These are the days of reflection and judgment, and now is the time to take meaningful actions that will stand in our favor when we need it most.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt"l taught that donating a Shabbos Kit to help a family embrace Shabbos can serve as an atonement for the Shabbos desecration of a loved one who has passed away. This is an extraordinary opportunity to bring both atonement and blessings into your life and the lives of those who need it.



Join the Shabbos Revolution – your support makes a difference.









This Rosh Hashanah, you have the opportunity to become a source of light and protection for a Jewish family, while also securing a powerful advocate for yourself. By sponsoring just one Shabbos Kit for a family who has committed to keeping Shabbos, you bring immeasurable merit and blessings into your life.



Be part of this life-changing mission – sponsor a Shabbos Kit now.







V'Shamru provides families in need with everything necessary to embrace Shabbos and overcome the barriers preventing them from observing it. Each Shabbos Kit includes essential items like a ceramic hot plate, electric kettle, Kiddush cup, candlesticks, and more—empowering families to experience the full beauty and sanctity of Shabbos.



Take action today and bring blessings into your life









But your sponsorship is about more than just physical items. By taking this step, you are offering a family the chance to embrace Shabbos, and in return, this act of kindness becomes a powerful Melitz Yosher on your behalf before the Heavenly Court.







Help us reach 1,000 families and unlock divine blessings.





Why Now?

With the days of judgment upon us, now is the perfect time to take this step. The Torah teaches that helping others keep Shabbos brings not only blessings but also forgiveness. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt"l emphasized that donating a Shabbos Kit can atone for the desecration of Shabbos for those who have passed.

By helping a family enter into Shabbos observance, you are creating a lasting impact in their lives and, in turn, securing merit and protection for yourself.









Take Action and Secure Your Advocate

As Rosh Hashanah approaches, there is no better time to act. Sponsor a Shabbos Kit today and bring blessings and merit into your home. Become a partner in this holy mission, and know that your support is working for you when it matters most.