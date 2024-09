Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar held a discussion with soldiers and commanders at the Tel Nof Airbase.

Maj. Gen. Bar referred to the soldiers’ activity in the past week and his readiness to expand the activity in the northern arena.

“Now in Lebanon, We Are Going To Prevent Any Possibility of Weapon Transfers From Iran, in Light of the Capabilities We’ve Now Degraded From Hezbollah,” Maj. Gen. Bar stated.