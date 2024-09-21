The UN Security Council convened on Friday for an emergency discussion on the latest developments in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, and the ambassadors of Iran and Syria participated in the briefing convened at the request of Algeria.

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN blamed Israel for the pager explosions in Lebanon this week, saying, “The attack against our ambassador in Lebanon is an act of terrorism and a violation of international law.”

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib accused Israel of attacking Lebanon and said, "Israel fled Lebanon in 2000, and is now repeating the same mistakes of the past."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the Lebanese Foreign Minister by saying, “Mr. Bou Habib, you allowed a terrorist organization to build a state within a state and wreak havoc on your people. Instead of blaming your peace-loving neighbor, the time has come to take action and curb Hezbollah, which is the only way to prevent further escalation.”

“If you continue to ignore Hezbollah's aggression, the pain and suffering of the Lebanese people will be on your shoulders,” warned Danon.

