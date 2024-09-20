Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday convened the Subcommittee on Advancing the Fight Against Crime in the Arab Sector.

At the start of the discussion, the Prime Minister and other ministers were updated by the Attorney General on the advancement of ten laws, in a range of areas, which will assist in the fight against serious crime.

Prime Minister Netanyahu directed the Finance Minister, the Governor of the Bank of Israel, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Tax Authority, and the PMO staff on the fight against crime in the Arab sector to initiate a separate discussion to evaluate the issue of cancelling the NIS 200 note as part of the fight against black money.

Under the plan, which was drafted by a staff of nine economists, the 200 NIS bill will be removed from circulation, beginning during the next printing cycle. A transition period of a few days will be granted to allow people to swap the bills out.

The staff also recommended reducing, as much as possible, the use of cash, until it is completely canceled within the span of a few years.

Pursuant to the claims that were raised in the discussion regarding the use of funds from the five-year plan for the Arab sector, the Prime Minister instructed Roi Kahlon, the head of the staff on the fight against crime in the Arab sector, to present – at the next discussion – an orderly report on the use of the funds that have been transferred.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also requested that the long-term plans to strengthen education, social welfare and employment as main issues in preventing crime and violence in the Arab sector, be presented at the next discussion.