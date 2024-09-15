Media personality Megyn Kelly denounced Taylor Swift during a recent interview on the Tucker Carlson Network, claiming that her endorsement of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign was backed by a desire to see children undergo gender-changing procedures against the wishes of their parents.

''The reason she's voting for Kamala Harris is because of Tim Walz's LGBTQ stance,'' Kelly began, referencing Minnesota state legislation passed in April 2024 requiring health plans to provide coverage for physical or mental health services for gender-affirming care. The bill also requires that health plans consider gender-affirming care as medically necessary as long as it meets professional standards, guidelines, or medical practices.

''A little girl is going to find herself down a rabbit hole on Reddit," Kelly predicted. "Reddit is going to tell her that she's actually a boy, and she's going to get sucked into this gender cult.''

''She's going to say 'Mom and Dad, I want puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones' - which will sterilize her - and I want 'top surgery,' which is a double mastectomy, so I'll never breastfeed a child,' and her parents are going to say no.''

Kelly believes this is where Walz's policies as governor will come into effect. "Because of Tim Walz, the little girl will go to a court in Minnesota, and the court will take custody of her, use Medicaid funds to provide her with all of those things, and when she inevitably comes to the conclusion that she didn't want any of this, and that it only added to her problems of a divorce, or acne, or puberty, and not any trans issue, who will she go to then?"



"This is all because of Tim Walz," she concluded. "This is what Minnesota is doing right now to little girls and boys - taking custody away from their parents so that they can have these procedures done without any loving parent there to help, and that's what Taylor Swift wants done for your children."

Minnesota commented on the matter on the state government's website: "Gender-affirming treatments are supported by scientific evidence and, when performed with proper clinical oversight, are proven to be safe. The safety, efficacy, and importance of GAC has been recognized by many medical and psychological associations, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

The website also included a comment from Rep. Finke in the state legislature: "Gender-affirming care is essential and life-saving healthcare. The data is clear: access to gender-affirming care improves the quality of life for our community while denying trans people care can have devastating consequences. Transgender and gender-diverse individuals deserve to live our fullest, most authentic lives. For many of us, that means affordable access to gender-affirming care. I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting this important measure and expanding coverage to trans people across Minnesota."



Minnesota state healthcare programs offer the opportunity for children to meet individually with mental and medical health professionals regarding gender-change procedures from the age of 10. The state calls for a discussion regarding the next steps for puberty and consideration of gender-affirming hormones or stopping puberty suppression near the age of 15. Both gender-affirming hormones and puberty suppression treatments are offered and require the consent of the patient's family or legal guardians. The state claims that some treatment will be administered at home, and that it will support both the patient and their family. Surgical procedures are available but reserved for older patients.